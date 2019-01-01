Cardi B and Offset set for a reunion at London's Wireless Festival

Estranged couple Cardi B and Offset are set for a reunion, with both appearing on the line-up for London's Wireless Festival later this year (19).

Organisers of the music event, which takes place at Finsbury Park between 5 and 7 July, announced on Monday that the Bodak Yellow star and Offset and his Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff are among the headliners for the upcoming festival. The news comes after Cardi decided to pull out of the 2018 festival after falling pregnant with daughter Kulture.

Other stars on the line-up for the 2019 festival include Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert and Stefflon Don.

Fans are sure to be hoping Cardi and Offset will have reconciled properly by the time Wireless rolls around, as the Money singer recently admitted she's willing to work on her marriage.

"I'm excited to see about how my love life is (sic)," the 26-year-old told fans in a reflective live stream on New Year's Day (01Jan19). "I'm still not wearing a (wedding ring on my) finger, but I would love to work things out and everything."

Cardi confirmed she had separated from Offset in early December, amid rumours of his infidelity, but just before Christmas they sparked speculation of a romantic reconciliation after they were photographed enjoying a day of jet ski fun in Puerto Rico, where she was set to perform at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

After the photos leaked, Cardi played down the reunion chatter, confessing she was just desperate for sex with her ex.

"I just had to get f**ked. That's all," cheeky Cardi told fans in a live-streaming session on Instagram.

Offset previously made it clear he regrets behaving badly, even though he insists he never physically cheated on the hip-hop sensation.

He even crashed her headline set at California's Rolling Loud Festival on 15 December and presented her with a cake and flowers spelling out, "Take Me Back Cardi" - only to be ordered offstage by his angry wife at the time.

The couple began dating in early 2017 and secretly tied the knot that September. They became parents to Kulture in July 2018.