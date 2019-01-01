Demi Lovato celebrates sobriety milestone

Demi Lovato has celebrated six months sober with a sweet post on social media.

The singer, 26, who was hospitalised after suffering an overdose back in July (18), shared a snap to mark the substance-free milestone on Instagram.

Demi posted a picture of her blue sobriety coin, given to members of Alcoholics Anonymous or other 12-step recovery groups, that she held in her hand on her Instagram Story.

She was also gifted a Funfetti dessert from Susiecakes by her team, which came with a note reading, “Happy 6 Mo. We are so f**king proud of you. Love, Team DL."

“Best day ever,” Demi captioned the shot of the sugary treat, that was sweetly iced with a number 6, on Instagram.

Later, the Skyscraper hitmaker shared a rare video of herself showing off her makeup skills. “That highlight thooo... (sic)” she wrote. “Face beat by me.”

She also posted a series of clips of herself surrounded by puppies at The Dog Cafe in Los Angeles, and then shared a picture of her new tattoo – a black rose on her finger.

Demi was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last year following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

The former Disney Channel star shared an update on her health in August in a now-deleted post on social media, and told her fans and followers that she was thankful for the support during the "difficult time".

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting," she shared.

And in December, Demi opened up about her sobriety journey on Twitter, and told her fans she was "sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME".