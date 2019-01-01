will.i.am shares sadness at battling hearing condition tinnitus

will.i.am has shared his sadness over battling the chronic hearing condition, tinnitus.

The Black Eyed Peas founding member revealed his diagnosis in an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, and confessed that he will eventually lose his hearing.

“I’m 42. When I went to the doctor and got an ear test, they said, ‘Your ears are that of someone a lot older.’ In 2007, 2013 and this year I got all my frequency tests and the curve... it’s proper loss," he shared.

In light of his devastating news, will.i.am has dramatically changed his diet, and become vegan.

"I’m violently vegan,” he explained, and said he was “fighting for a healthier me and a healthier planet”.

"I started realising... urgh, I was eating, like, rotted animal lactate... that came from freaking cow’s tit? That’s disgusting. We operate on frequencies that are wireless. We put satellites that orbit the planet. Why are we acting like freaking savage predators still? Haven’t we evolved?” he asked incredulously.

Will also revealed that he was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) as a child, but was never given medication to help deal with the side effects of the condition.

He said his mother recently told him of her decision to keep him off prescription drugs, and the rapper said while he was "still hyper as f**k", the condition has yet to affect him in his everyday life.

"The downside is that everyone else is slow," he joked.

Will, 43, earlier took to social media to reveal that Instagram had failed to recognise him as a member of the Black Eyed Peas.

The Voice judge shared a video for the group's new song, Vibrations Pt. 1 Pt. 2, on the social media site, but it was removed by administrators who claimed he didn't have the rights to share it.

"@Instagram just sent me an email saying I don't own my music and I'm not in the @BEP," will.i.am shared on Twitter. "If I were them, I'd be embarrassed... I guess even the biggest companies in tech got tech problems."