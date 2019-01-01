Cardi B performs at all-female porn awards

Cardi B stunned in a teal PVC buckle bodysuit and matching knee-high boots at the AVN Awards.

The I Like It hitmaker took to the stage for the ceremony held at The Joint in Las Vegas on Saturday pairing her racy stage costume with suspenders and a vibrant green wig for the event which honours stars of the adult film industry

Cardi was the first female to be the featured musical act at the annual AVN event, known as the Oscars of porn, which kicked off on Saturday (26Jan19). During her appearance, she made a quick outfit change into a blue lingerie ensemble as she celebrated the annual awards ceremony.

And on Friday the MotorSport hitmaker also took the stage for a 40-minute private show for women who perform in live stream shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino club Vinyl on Friday, The Blast reported.

The former stripper shared a few snaps from her weekend in Las Vegas on Instagram and revealed that she had brought her daughter, Kulture, along for the trip.

She cheekily told the tot she was "securing her" as she surrounded Kulture with pillows on the bed in her hotel room, so she could go and have a bath.

Cardi then decided to show hubby Offset what he was missing, by posting Boomerang clips of herself in the risque outfits in various provocative poses.

"AVN Awards... I'm a little pornstar today. Well, I'm a pornstar whatever you want me to be," she captioned a picture of herself in her blue corseted lingerie matching floor-length kimono.

Cardi then posted a clip of her post-performance dinner, with steak, ice cream and a chocolate dessert delivered to her hotel room. "So delicious", she said as she showed her followers what she was about to gorge on.

The AVN Awards was hosted by adult performers Romi Rain and Bailey Rayne, supported by an all-female cast – from presenters to the headlining performer.