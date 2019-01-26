NEWS XXXTentacion's family welcome the late singer son Gekyume Onfroy Newsdesk Share with :







XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy—born January 26, 2019.



The welcome arrival comes seven months after the tragic death of XXXTentacion. The mother of the child and X's girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, welcomed the baby boy into the world.



We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means “a different state” or “next” universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.



XXXTentacion remains the voice of his generation. In 2017, he unleashed his debut 17, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and went RIAA platinum. Less than six months later, his second album, ?, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, yielded 5.2 billion global streams, and achieved sales of 3.2 million global equivalent albums.



Among its stacked track listing, the record boasted “SAD!” (4x-platinum), “MOONLIGHT” (2x-platinum), and “CHANGES”(2x-platinum). In 2018, the BET Hip Hop Awards crowned him “Best New Hip Hop Artist” as 17 earned “Favorite Album - Soul/R&B” at the American Music Awards. He can count Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, and Academy® Award winner Jamie Foxx amongst his supporters and admirers as well. His influence and impact only continue to grow.