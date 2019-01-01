Rita Ora had 'complications' getting designers to dress her

Rita Ora has confessed she had "complications" in getting designers to dress her.

The British star made the comments after fellow singer Bebe Rexha called out the sizeism in the fashion industry, and told her followers on Instagram that certain designers refused to dress her for the Grammys because she’s “too big".

Bebe raged: "If a size six (or) eight is too big then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses."

Rita recounted similar experiences during an interview with People, but said she didn't take it personally.

“There were complications, yes, because you have to adapt to your body,” the 28-year-old told the outlet. “I feel like I’ve never looked at it as a personal attack towards me because this is who I am and this is always who I am going to be and I’ve never changed for anybody. I don’t take clothes not fitting me personally."

The I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker relies on designers who create clothes that will fit her curves, and once she finds a piece of clothing she loves, she wears it non-stop.

"I just find something that fits and I wear the s**t out of it. I feel like that’s what it takes to be a trailblazer and trendsetter," Rita explained. "You don’t really know where fashion is going next, so I think with that door being left open, it gives us, myself and a good friend of mine, (plus-size model) Ashley Graham, and even artists like Bebe Rexha, and all my friends hope to feel like there’s no rules."

Bebe has since been inundated with offers from designers like Christian Siriano to dress her for the Grammys next month (Feb19).