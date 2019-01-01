Carpool Karaoke ride with Boyz II Men gives Gisele Bundchen full circle moment

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has lived out her dream of singing with Boyz II Men after learning English through their songs during her teens.

The stunner was invited to join the R&B group on the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, in which celebrities are paired up to belt out their favourite songs while riding around in a car.

The taping proved to be extra special for Gisele because she taught herself how to speak English by repeating the lyrics to the End of the Road hitmakers' songs, as well as those of Mariah Carey.

In a preview clip of the episode, obtained by People.com, Gisele is shown telling Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, "So I moved to New York City when I was 16 years old. I didn't speak a word of English. But my sister, she was like, 'Here, take my cassette.' The cassette tape she made for me, one side was Boyz II Men, the other side was Mariah."

"I would literally be with this Walkman all day," she recalled. "I was like, 'I'm gonna learn English and that's it!' I have to say, you guys were my teachers so thank you."

The full footage has now been released on Apple TV, and as Gisele shared a teaser of the sing-a-long on Instagram on Friday (25Jan19), she revealed it was a real full circle moment - although she didn't appreciate having to test her vocal abilities by belting out Mariah's lines on her classic Boyz II Men collaboration, One Sweet Day.

"I learned English listening to @boyziimen and could have never dreamed that one day I would be singing with them! Thank you guys, I had a blast !" she captioned the post. "But let's be honest trying to sing Mariah's part its just not fair!"

The members of Boyz II Men also expressed their joy at having gotten the chance to meet the beauty.

"It's official!" they wrote beside footage from the show. "#Gisele has solidified herself as the newest member of #BoyzIIMen in this week's episode of #CarpoolKaraoke."

In addition to tackling One Sweet Day together, Gisele also had the singers attempt to sing their hits in her native Portuguese.