Crazy Rich Asians, Troye Sivan up for top GLAAD Media Awards

Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, and Boy Erased will lead all film nominations ahead of the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Hours after GLAAD officials removed Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for the Outstanding Film - Wide Release category, following director Bryan Singer's latest sexual misconduct scandal, organisers released the full list of nods, with Crazy Rich Asians facing off with Deadpool 2, Blockers, Love, Simon, and The Girl in the Spider's Web for the prize.

Period comedy/drama The Favourite and gay conversion drama Boy Erased will fight for the Outstanding Film - Limited Release title, against Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 1985, and Disobedience.

In the TV categories, Grey's Anatomy, Pose, and The Handmaid's Tale are shortlisted for Outstanding Drama Series, and Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Will & Grace will be among the competitors for Outstanding Comedy Series.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Life-Size 2, Sense8, and A Very English Scandal are up for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series, and the winner of Outstanding Reality Program award will be picked from American Idol, I Am Jazz, Love & Hip Hop, Queer Eye, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan, Brandi Carlile, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monae, and Christine and the Queens are in the running for Outstanding Music Artist, with Sivan picking up a second mention for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for his interview on America's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his role in Boy Erased.

The awards, which recognise LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) representation in the media, will be presented during a pair of ceremonies, first in Los Angeles on 28 March (19), and then in New York on 4 May (19).

Bryan Singer hit headlines on Wednesday (23Jan19) following the publication of an expose in The Atlantic, in which he was accused of having sex with, or inappropriately touching, four males back in the 1990s, when they were underage and the filmmaker was in his 30s. The 53-year-old director, who was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody weeks before the end of the shoot, has vehemently denied the allegations.