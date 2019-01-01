Chris Brown capitalising on rape scandal with new merchandise

Singer Chris Brown is making the most of his legal troubles in Paris, France by rolling out special merchandise slamming the woman accusing him of rape.

The Fine China star is under investigation in Paris after an Algerian woman he met at a nightclub claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brown and two associates after she was invited back to his luxury hotel suite last week (ends18Jan19).

The musician and two members of his entourage were arrested on Monday (21Jan19) and spent the night behind bars before they were released without charge.

Police officials are still investigating the case, but Brown has vehemently denied the accusations, and he issued a statement on Instagram after regaining his freedom.

He posted a graphic reading, "This B**ch Lyin'", and seemingly addressed the scandal, dismissing the claims as "false" as he insisted the crime goes against his "character and morals".

Now Brown, who is suing his alleged victim for defamation, is capitalising on the incident by revamping a T-shirt from his Black Pyramid clothing line for "The Paris Edition".

The $38 (£29) top, which comes in black or white and bears the words "This b**ch lyin'" in large font on the front and a print of the Mona Lisa on the back, is set for launch on 1 February (19).

He previously unveiled the T-shirts with the same slogan back in 2016, after he was accused of assaulting another woman, model Baylee Curran, who claimed Brown had threatened her with a gun during a party at his California home, reports The Blast.

He also dismissed Curran's version of events at the time, with his attorney declaring the claims were "not just false but fabricated".