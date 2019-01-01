NEWS The Greatest Showman matches The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s run at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman extends its run at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart to a 28th week, outperforming its closest competitor by 2:1.



The cast recording now matches the performance of The Beatles’ legendary album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which logged 28 non-consecutive weeks at the summit between June 1967 and February 1968.



The musical leads a chart packed with new entries - a total of nine releases make their debut in the Top 40 this week.



The highest new entry comes from dodie with her Human EP at Number 5 – a new personal best for the independent singer-songwriter whose previous collection You reached Number 6 in 2017.



Less than 200 combined sales behind is James Blake, who also achieves a PB at Number 6 with Assume Form, while British rock band Thunder debut at 8 with their 12th album Please Remain Seated.



Future lands his third Top 20 album with Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd at 16, Scottish indie rockers The Twilight Sad achieve their first Top 20 release with It Won’t Be Like This All The Time at 17, and the debut studio album from US rising star Maggie Rogers, Heard It In A Past Life, flies straight in at Number 26, ahead of Sharon Van Etten’s new record Remind Me Tomorrow at 30.



Finally, Papa Roach pick up their seventh Top 40 album with Who Do You Trust? (36) and Scottish musician Steve Mason earns a third with About The Light (38).