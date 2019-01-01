Jennifer Lopez: 'Alex Rodriguez and I appreciate coming from nothing'

Jennifer Lopez is happy at finding a partner, Alex Rodriguez, who also appreciates "coming from nothing".

The singer and actress has previously spoken about how her humble beginnings have prepared her to weather difficult times in her life.

And in an interview with Red magazine, she shared how she and her former athlete boyfriend of two years have similar work ethics, and an appreciation for the lives they have worked hard to build.

"Both Alex and I are Latino. We are both self-made," the 49-year-old told the publication. "He was always the hardest working baseball player that was – me, the same. We have that in common.

"We have the same work ethic. We also appreciate and know that coming from nothing, we always want to try to help and give back and teach our kids that."

The All I Have singer also shared that welcoming twins Max and Emme, 10, her children with singer Marc Anthony, had inspired her to work on herself and to be a "better" person.

“Once I had my kids, I realised I had to be better, I had to do better," she explained. "So I started doing a lot of work on myself. I started searching spiritually, religion, all of it. Self-help, life coach, meditation, yoga, more meditation. Different types of working out; Just trying to find how do I be the best me? You’ve taken the knocks so your kids can be better right?"

Jennifer, who has been married and divorced three times, admitted that she'd grown up with the "fairy tale" that "a Prince is going save you,” and “If you're not married, you're not happy”.

And she was pleased when her daughter said a couple of years ago that she no had no plans to get hitched.

"She said to me when she was eight, 'I don’t know if I want to get married, mommy.' And when she said that I was like ‘YES!’ because I've been teaching her to love herself since she was little,” Jennifer grinned.