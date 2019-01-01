Pink: 'I won't apologise for my polarising opinions'

Pink has insisted she "won't apologise" for her polarising opinions, after causing controversy by labelling a recent video of a teenager supposedly mocking a Native American elder "nauseating".

After the video of Kentucky high school student Nick Sandmann, who was wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' hat, apparently taunting Native American Nathan Phillips in Washington, D.C., went viral, Pink was quick to comment.

"Appalling and beyond disrespectful," she captioned footage of the altercation shared on her Instagram page. "Nauseating. What’s going to be done about this? And why can’t this s**t happen when I’m around? There’d be some headlines that day. That’s for sure. Where are the chaperones???? Teachers??? Parents????"

The What About Us star faced backlash for the remark from many of her followers, and returned to Instagram on Thursday (24Jan19) to defend herself.

In a lengthy post, shared alongside a defiant looking selfie, Pink wrote: "I am the same girl I’ve always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologised many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.

"I do not now, nor have I ever apologised for some of my very polarising opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f**k yourself."

Continuing to label America "broken right now", Pink admitted she's "very angry and sad" about the state of her home country.

"There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all," she explained. "Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honoured and treated with respect."

Concluding her powerful post, the singer wrote: "These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it. No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight."