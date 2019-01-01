Roxy Music star hoping for full band reunion at Hall of Fame induction

Roxy Music star Andy Mackay is confident the band will regroup for its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in April (19).

The saxophonist and his bandmates haven't performed together since splitting in 2011, but he's hoping they'll all agree to join frontman Bryan Ferry onstage for the big night.

"We’ve been in touch," he tells Rolling Stone. "We’re all very pleased. We’ve been looking into how we’re going to approach the actual induction, whether or not we’re going to play. I’m hopeful that we will.

"We’re friendly. I see (guitarist) Phil Manzanera a lot. I did a concert with him in November. I work a lot with him. Bryan and I talk. We see each other from time to time. (Drummer) Paul Thompson and I talk to from time to time. I haven’t seen him in some years, but I know he’s there. I played on an album of his about four years ago.

"Generally speaking, we are in contact. We are all feeling quite optimistic about it, but I wouldn’t like to say for sure what’s going to happen. It could be complicated to figure out... We're still talking about it. I'd be very happy to do it. It would be nice to see the others and I hope they feel the same way."

But recruiting Brian Eno for the gig might prove difficult, according to Mackay: "He’s shy sometimes, but I haven’t actually spoken to him about it. I’ve been very busy and I don’t know what he’s up to... The last time he played with Roxy was 1974. That was a difficult time."