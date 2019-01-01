Birdman surprises Toni Braxton onstage

Hip hop mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams and singer Toni Braxton have sparked rumours they are giving their romance another try after he surprised her on stage on Wednesday (23Jan19).

The former couple hit headlines earlier this month when Birdman wrote "It's over..." in an Instagram post that was subsequently deleted when he scrubbed his entire account clean. Toni also removed all the pictures from her site and added a cryptic post indicating she was making a life change.

"Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice...but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year," the 51-year-old wrote next to a picture of herself in a red evening gown.

Williams and Braxton have yet to comment on the breakup rumours, but on Wednesday they reunited at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, where Toni was performing. In a video from the concert, Braxton can be seen singing I Love Me Some Him before Birdman takes to the stage to surprise her. The artists shared a long embrace before leaving the stage together.

Toni and the Cash Money Records boss announced their plans to wed in February last year (18), and she indicated they would be married by Christmas.

Explaining why they hadn't tied the knot by November, the singer told U.S. TV host Wendy Williams that their work commitments had made it difficult to nail down a date.

"We almost had a date," she said. "Well, we had two dates. But we were doing (reality TV show) Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, 'The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together'. (But) I couldn't get us all together."