Victoria Beckham: 'Turning down Spice Girls tour wasn't a hard decision'

Declining the opportunity to take part in the Spice Girls reunion tour wasn't a hard decision for Victoria Beckham to make.

For years, the singer-turned-fashion designer has made it clear her pop days are firmly behind her, so it didn't come as too much of a surprise to fans in November (18) when the Wannabe hitmakers officially announced plans for a comeback trek - without original member Victoria, aka Posh Spice.

The mother-of-four, who has been keeping busy with her eponymous fashion label, admits she didn't hesitate in turning down the chance to get back onstage, and instead, she is excited to watch the girls in action from the comfort of the audience when she attends one of their forthcoming shows with her children.

"It wasn't (tough to say no)," Victoria told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "I'll always be a Spice Girl and I'm so proud of everything I achieved; I'm proud of them.

"It's gonna be the best show. I can't wait to take my kids and see it, but with my business now, I just wouldn't be able to do it... but I wish them so much luck and love and it's gonna be great."

"In spirit I will absolutely be there with them," she added.

However, Victoria offered fans a glimmer of hope for a full Spice Girls reunion by refusing to completely rule out the idea of making a cameo onstage.

Asked if watching the concert from the audience will make her tempted to pick up the microphone again, she smiled, "Well, I mean, I don't know. Let's see!"

Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will kick off the string of reunion gigs in the U.K. in May (19).