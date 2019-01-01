Future: 'I've got no problems with Ciara or Russell Wilson'

Future has insisted he has "no problems" with ex-fiancee Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, and labelled his recent diss of the couple a "social media" issue.

The 35-year-old rapper hit headlines after a candid interview on Beats 1 radio earlier this month (Jan19), when he accused Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson of being "weak" and suggested that Ciara controls him.

However, as he appeared on The Durtty Boyz radio show on Tuesday (22Jan19), the Mask Off hitmaker claimed he's on good terms with his former love and her spouse.

"We don't have no problems," he insisted. "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal."

Future, who shares four-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn with the Level Up singer, continued to allege it was an issue to do with their child that had led to the apparent feud.

"It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future," he explained.

Ciara and Future only settled their bitter child custody case over their son in January 2017, after months of publicly slamming each other on social media.

Future continued his chat with the Durtty Boyz insisting he "don't have nothing against him (Wilson)", and concluded: "And I'm happy for them."

Ciara and Future began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son in May 2014, when the rapper was accused of cheating on the Body Party singer.

Ciara married Wilson in July 2016 and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in April 2017. Both Ciara and Wilson appeared to respond to Future's initial comments after the Beats 1 chat, with the singer sharing a selfie with the caption: "Rise Above". Wilson, meanwhile, posted a picture of Ciara's son Future cuddling their daughter Sienna, writing: "All that matters. #Love."