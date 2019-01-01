Emma Stone & Haim sisters launch Spice Girls concert campaign

Oscar winner Emma Stone and pop trio Haim have joined forces to launch the ultimate Spice Girls-superfan charity campaign.

The La La Land star, who is a self-confessed die-hard devotee of the Wannabe hitmakers, and the Haim sisters have offered to fly one lucky fan and a friend from the U.S. to London to see one of the reunited girl power group's upcoming summer shows - with them.

Announcing the Omaze campaign in a video posted online on Wednesday (23Jan19), the Haim girls and Emma recreated the Spice Girls' Stop video on a vacant studio lot in Hollywood as Emma stated, "You guys have got to hear this idea we had. What if you and a friend came with us to a Spice Girls concert in London?"

Haim bassist Este Haim adds, "Think about how much fun this is gonna be - us all together at a freakin' Spice Girls concert."

The winning donor and a pal will also get to meet the Spice Girls backstage.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit the Child Mind Institute, The Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Comic Relief U.K., among other good causes.

It's not the first time Emma and the Haim sisters have teamed up for charity - last month (Dec18), they hosted a holiday party to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

The reunited Spice Girls are gearing up to launch an arena tour in the U.K. in May. They will play four dates in London in June.