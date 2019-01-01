Elton John 'bets his house' Shallow wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John is willing to bet his house on his friends Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson walking away with the Best Original Song Oscar at the 2019 prizegiving.

The pair was nominated alongside fellow songwriters Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for Shallow, the duet Gaga sings with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, while the pop superstar-turned-actress is also up for Best Actress.

Sir Elton is confident Shallow will emerge triumphant at the Academy Awards next month (Feb19) - just like they did at the recent Golden Globes, and he told Ronson as much during the latest episode of his Apple Music radio show Elton John's Rocket Hour.

"You're having a bit of a run at the moment," Elton gushed to the superproducer. "Oh my God - considering what a career you've had, you couldn't have a stronger moment than what you're having now with the Miley (Cyrus) record (Nothing Breaks Like a Heart), which is fantastic... And then the Gaga (song), which you won a Golden Globe for, Shallow."

"And I bet my house that you're going to win the Oscar, so make room for it," he confidently added. "I don't want to jinx it, but I guarantee you you're going to win an Oscar."

Elton went on to insist their fellow Best Original Song contenders don't stand a chance against Shallow: "Hello, have you seen the competition? No, forget it," he remarked.

Shallow is widely considered the favourite in that category, although it will go up against Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Black Panther hit All the Stars, Diane Warren and Jennifer Hudson's I'll Fight from the RBG documentary, Mary Poppins Returns song The Place Where Lost Things Go by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, written by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Elton will find out if his guess is right when the winners are announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles on 24 February (19).