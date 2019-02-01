Trademark infringement suit over Taylor Swift's app to continue

Taylor Swift has lost her bid to have a trademark infringement lawsuit regarding her app dismissed.

The Shake It Off hitmaker launched The Swift Life in December, 2017, shortly after the release of her sixth album Reputation, allowing fans to interact with her, download exclusive content, and gain priority access to concert tickets.

However, the name of the app landed Taylor in legal trouble, as businessman Patrick Lloyd Yves Benot, the owner of a New York computer company called SwiftLife, took issue with the branding similarities, and filed suit, seeking to ban the singer from continuing to use the name.

Swift's lawyers disputed Benot's claim that consumers may confuse his company with her mobile app, insisting they are marketed to entirely different audiences, but their efforts to have the lawsuit thrown out have since been denied.

According to legal papers obtained by The Blast, the motion was recently heard in a New York courtroom, where the judge declined to dismiss the case, and instead gave Swift's team up to 30 days to file an official response to the infringement allegations.

It wasn't all bad news for the pop superstar - the judge refused to grant Benot's request for a temporary injunction against Swift's app, likely because she has already announced plans to shut down The Swift Life from the beginning of February (19).

At the start of the year, app officials notified fans of the discontinuation in an announcement on Twitter.

"As the reputation era comes to an end, our time on The Swift Life will be ending too," the post read. "The app is no longer available to download and on February 1, 2019 The Swift Life will shut down. Current fans have until this date to utilize the virtual currency they've accumulated. Effective immediately, no new in-app purchases will be permitted."

The Swift Life bosses also thanked fans for engaging with other users, creating content and directed them to Taylor's other social media channels.