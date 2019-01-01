NEWS Carrie Underwood welcomes baby number two Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood is a mum again.



The country singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child, a boy, on Monday (21Jan19).



"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," the 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a collection of family photos.



"His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good."



Carrie and the retired ice hockey star, who wed in 2010, are also parents to three-year-old son Isaiah.



The American Idol star went public with her second pregnancy in a video message posted on Instagram in August (18), stating: "Mike and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond... We're just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us."



The singer later shared the sex of her second child while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards in November (18).



"(I'm) just so thankful... to find out Isaiah's gonna have a baby brother," Underwood told Us Weekly backstage.



She previously revealed she had suffered three miscarriages on her journey to becoming a mum again.



Meanwhile, little Jacob isn't the only new addition to the family - Mike and Carrie recently adopted a puppy named Zero.



"Meet the newest member of our family!" Mike wrote alongside a shot of the pooch, revealing his son picked the name: "Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it's the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home."



Underwood and Fisher have previously adopted dogs Ace and Penny.

