Chris Brown's lawyer insists hotel cocaine was not his client's

Chris Brown's French attorney is adamant the R&B singer had nothing to do with hard drugs allegedly found in his Paris hotel suite.

The Loyal hitmaker is facing a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman he reportedly met at a nightclub on 15 January (19), and invited back to his hotel suite at the Mandarin Oriental in Paris.

Officers paid a visit to the luxury hotel on Monday (21Jan19) to take Brown and two members of his entourage into custody, and during the arrest they also noted the presence of cocaine and marijuana in the room.

However, Brown's attorney, Raphael Chiche, tells the Agence France-Presse the cocaine found was not his client's, and actually "belonged to those who had come to party in his suite on the night of January 20 to 21".

The singer did cop to the weed, but Chiche insists Brown has a prescription for medical marijuana from his U.S.-based doctor.

Authorities are still investigating the aggravated rape and drug offence claims, but released Brown and his two associates without bail and without charges on Tuesday night, reportedly allowing them to leave the country while the case remains open.

Brown denied the sexual misconduct allegations in an angry Instagram post shortly after walking free from jail, insisting his accuser was lying, and noting he plans to maintain his innocence should the case go to court.

"(Brown) says he had no sexual relations of any sort with the complainant," Chiche declared.

The 29 year old now plans to sue the alleged victim for defamation.