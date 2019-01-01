Richard Ashcroft releases new video for 'Thats When I Feel It'

Richard Ashcroft has today shared a video for track ‘That’s When I Feel It’, taken from current album ‘Natural Rebel’. ‘That’s When I Feel It’ is a timeless classic that oozes with emotion and showcases Ashcroft’s irrepressible swagger and signature vocals.Having sold out his UK Album launch shows within minutes, Ashcroft recently announced a UK & Ireland headline tour for April & May 2019, which culminates with a performance at the London Olympia, the first performance at this historic venue since Primal Scream 8 years ago (Full dates below).‘Natural Rebel’, his fifth solo studio album was released last October and charted in the official UK charts at #4. The album represents the latest chapter in a hugely successful solo career for the former Verve frontman and Ivor Novello winner. It follows ‘Alone With Everybody’(#1, 2000), ‘Human Conditions’(#3, 2002), ‘Keys to the World’(#2, 2006) and ‘These People’(#3, 2016).Featuring ten new songs, all of which were written by Ashcroft, ‘Natural Rebel’ was produced by the singer-songwriter alongside Jon Kelly (Paul McCartney, Kate Bush) and Emre Ramazanoglu (Bobby Gillespie, Jarvis Cocker). The majority of its recording took place at State of the Ark Studios in Richmond, with further sessions at The Bunker, Tileyard Studios and Hoxa HQ.The tracklisting for ‘Natural Rebel’is:‘All My Dreams’‘Birds Fly’‘Surprised By The Joy’‘That’s How Strong’‘Born To Be Strangers’‘That’s When I Feel It’‘We All Bleed’‘A Man in Motion’‘Streets of Amsterdam’‘Money Money’UK & IRELAND Tour Dates;Friday April 19th- Portsmouth Guildhall – SOLD OUTSaturday April 20th- Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaMonday April 22nd- Newcastle 02 AcademyTuesday April 23rd- Edinburgh Usher HallThursday April 25th- Hull Bonus ArenaSaturday April 27th- Birmingham 02 Academy – SOLD OUTMonday April 29th– Dublin Olympia – SOLD OUTWednesday May 1st– Doncaster DomeFriday May 3rd - Leicester De Montfort – SOLD OUTSaturday May 4th- London Olympia