Jennifer Lopez: 'My kids keep me balanced'

Jennifer Lopez has credited her children for giving her "more of a balance" in her life.

The 49-year-old singer is mother to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as acting stepmother to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Ella, 14, and 10-year-old Natasha.

And while the multi-talented star is kept more than busy in her life - with her singing and acting careers, as well as maintaining her fit physique - Jennifer insisted in a new interview that it's her offspring who always come first.

"Kids helped me get more of a balance in my life, and when it comes to managing my time. I make sure they always feel like they are my priority, because they are," Jennifer said as she was interviewed via video-link on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Wednesday (23Jan19).

Growing up with one of the world's most famous celebrities as their mother hasn't been easy for her children. But Max and Emme have come to terms with Jennifer's career choice.

"They know what I do and they know people know who I am. They know mummy is in movies, concerts, TV, produces and works a lot. They are used to it, it’s normal," the Second Act star smiled.

And the pair might also decide to follow in their mother's footsteps, by forging a career in showbusiness.

"They have seen me manage it in a normal way," she continued. "We're a normal family and while we are an entertainment family, we still have routine, boundaries and rules like every kid has - but most importantly love."

Love is boundless in Jennifer's life, considering her happy relationship with Alex. The pair has sparked engagement rumours in recent months, but the brunette beauty insists she's more than comfortable with where things stand at the minute.

"Alex and I are in a different place in our lives, we're both adults with children, and both in a place where we can appreciate something that is special," she gushed. "Where that all goes, no one knows, but right now, I'm in a happy, healthy and loving relationship. We try to do as much as we can together as we are so busy."