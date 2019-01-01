NEWS Calvin Harris hates inner circle using his stage name Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris hates it when his close friends and family call him by his stage name.



The One Kiss hitmaker revealed during a recent interview with Scottish radio station Clyde 1 that he cannot stand people close to him using his DJ alias rather than his real name Adam Wiles.



"No one calls me Calvin. Right at the start of my career people were meeting me for the very first time and calling me Calvin and for a minute, for maybe like six months, I let it slide," he explained. "It doesn't feel like they are (speaking to me), they might as well be calling me (fictional comedy character) Mr Blobby or something."



The 35-year-old, who has dated the likes of Taylor Swift and Rita Ora, explained that an old girlfriend used to call him "Cal" and eventually they had an argument about it.



"My then girlfriend at the time was calling me that, 'cause it was sort of like a nickname, like 'Cal' 'Cal', and so it just became a nickname. Then after about six months I was like, 'This is horrible, it's not my name'.



"What happened was me and my girlfriend got in an argument and she (was calling me Calvin) and I was like, 'I'm sorry, but this is ridiculous you're not even speaking to me you are speaking to my alter ego, this is insane'. So, ever since that day I was like, 'Look no more, I don't care if you think it's a nickname, it's not my name.'"



The dance music star rang into the radio station to chat about Giant, his new song with Rag'n'Bone Man, and he explained that the collaboration came about because the Human singer dropped him an email out of the blue.

