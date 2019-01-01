Chris Brown plans to sue rape accuser for defamation

Chris Brown is planning to sue the woman who has accused him of rape for defamation.

The 29-year-old hitmaker was arrested alongside two members of his entourage on Monday (21Jan19) after the female filed a sexual assault complaint against the musician, claiming she was invited back to his room at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris, France, after meeting at a nightclub on 15 January.

After being released without charge on Tuesday evening, Brown took to his Instagram page to deny the accusation, and posted a graphic that read, "This B**ch Lyin'", slamming his accuser.

Now Brown's lawyer has said the embattled singer is planning to take the matter further by suing the woman for defamation.

“Chris Brown is free,” his lawyer told TMZ in a statement. “No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

In an interview with French tabloid Closer, the alleged victim, 24, accused Brown of forcing himself on her, before she was reportedly abused by his bodyguard and a friend.

According to reports, Brown told police officers he was in the living room section of his hotel suite at the time the woman claims he raped her. He also claims his girlfriend Ammika Harris was there at the time.

Brown vigorously declared his innocence in the caption accompanying his Instagram post, insisting the crime he's accused of goes against his "morals".

"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP (sic)!" he captioned the image. "NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR (sic)!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL (sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

French prosecutors stated after his release that the R&B star is free to leave the country, although the case is ongoing.

"The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor's office," read a statement issued to TMZ.