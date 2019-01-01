Cardi B fires back at political commentator over twerking criticism

Cardi B has hit back at another conservative political commentator for accusing the rap sensation of failing to "empower women" by dancing in barely-there outfits in her latest music video.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has become a target for right-wing supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump over the past week after speaking out against the nation's longest-ever government shutdown, which has left thousands of federal employees working without pay.

Cardi previously clashed with controversial political pundit Tomi Lahren on social media, and on Tuesday (22Jan19), conservative writer Stephanie Hamill tried to slut-shame the hip-hop star over her sexy dance moves in rap duo City Girls' new video for their collaboration Twerk.

"In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?" Hamill wrote, referencing the movement against sexual misconduct. "Leftists, @iamcardib, feel free to chime in. THX (thanks)."

Cardi did just that as she reposted Hamill's tweet and responded with a clear explanation of consent.

"It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e (whatever) I want and that NO still means NO," she replied. "So Stephanie chime in... If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks (sic)".

The 26 year old then revealed she had been bombarded with rude messages from Trump supporters ever since her rant about the government shutdown went viral.

"All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days," she tweeted.

"Listen I'm not telling ya (sic) to turn liberal all I'm saying is to admit that your president is f**kin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."

Parts of the federal government have been shut down since 22 December (18), leaving around 800,000 employees without pay, and affecting citizens who rely on government assistance programmes for food, housing, and other resources.