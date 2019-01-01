Chris Brown blasts rape accuser after jail release

Embattled singer Chris Brown has blasted the woman accusing him of rape as a liar following his release from a jail in Paris, France.

The Loyal hitmaker was arrested alongside two members of his entourage on Monday (21Jan19) after the female filed a sexual assault complaint against the musician, claiming she was invited back to his room at the Mandarin Oriental hotel after meeting at a nightclub on 15 January (19).

In an interview with French tabloid Closer, the alleged victim, 24, accuses Brown of forcing himself on her, before she was reportedly abused by his bodyguard and a friend.

Brown and his two associates were held in custody overnight, before they were released without bail on Tuesday evening.

French prosecutors reveal the R&B star is free to leave the country, although the case is ongoing.

"The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor's office," read a statement issued to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Brown, 29, has wasted no time in protesting his innocence.

Shortly after his release, he took to Instagram to post a graphic reading, "This B**ch Lyin'", and seemingly addressed the scandal, insisting the crime goes against his "morals".

"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP (sic)!" he captioned the image.

"NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR (sic)!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL (sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

His legal representatives have yet to comment on the allegations.

The singer, who fathered four-year-old girl Royalty with model Nia Guzman, has been in and out of trouble with authorities over the years, and was notoriously charged with beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.