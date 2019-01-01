Selena Gomez steps out to celebrate best friend's bridal shower

Selena Gomez continued her slow return to the public eye by helping to throw her best friend's bridal shower over the weekend (19-20Jan19).

The Come and Get It singer stepped out of the spotlight and away from social media last year (18) after it was reported she had entered a treatment facility to seek counselling and help for anxiety and depression.

Earlier this month, Selena returned to Instagram to thank her fans for their support and wish them a happy new year, and now she has been photographed celebrating Courtney Barry's upcoming marriage.

"A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower," Courtney, who shares a matching tattoo with Selena, captioned a series of pictures from the event, in which Gomez wears a bright red dress while smiling and posing with her friends.

Selena also surfaced on pal Taylor Swift's Instagram earlier this month (Jan19) and is reportedly focusing on spending time with her friends and family two months after she was hospitalised following an alleged emotional breakdown.

"Selena is in a really good place," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She's taking time for herself and reconnecting with friends and important people in her life. Taylor has always been a constant source of comfort for Selena, and aside from having a great friendship, the two are able to connect on a level that most will never understand."

Gomez reportedly completed treatment in November and she was seen for the first time in months in snaps posted on Instagram following a day trip to Big Bear Lake with pals Bailee Madison and Connar Franklin.