Michael Buble gearing up for 'funny' Super Bowl ad

Michael Buble might be left a little red-faced when his new advert airs during the Super Bowl, but he says the experience was totally worth it.

The Canadian crooner was tapped by PepsiCo. to front the company's first-ever Bubly Super Bowl commercial, and Michael said he was happy to lend his name to the sparkling water beverage.

Admitting it might be a little "embarrassing" to see his face on TV, the star told People he fully enjoyed the shoot experience.

"The truth is before I ever sat down for the commercial, getting the treatment and the script completely put my mind at ease because I knew how funny it was," he smiled. "It's not the first time in my life someone's made fun of my name. I was in the best of hands, and it was so much fun."

Super Bowl Sunday falls on 3 February (19), with five-time champions New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael has often found himself on tour for the National Football League (NFL) final, but he always goes all out so that his crew can enjoy the sporting showdown.

"When I'm on tour, I actually throw Super Bowl parties. I have for 15 years," he said. "All my crew guys are American from all over the States.

"A lot of burgers, a lot of hot dogs, a lot of chips, a lot of beer. We always have these awesome football and NFL cakes. I have three fantasy football teams. This is serious job for me! I've done it in Africa, I've done it in France, Germany. In Spain, I rented out the lobby of the hotel and we put up a huge screen and set it up to our computer and watched the game."