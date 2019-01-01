Ariana Grande releasing second album in six months

Ariana Grande will release her second album in six months in a few weeks (19).

The Dangerous Woman singer released her album Sweetener last August, but has shared with fans she's ready to drop her next release in February.

“Two albums in six months huh. That’s deep. Love u. Talk soon,” Ariana tweeted to fans on Monday night, also revealing that the album’s cover, track list, and preorder will be available on Friday 25 January.

One fan told Ariana it was her 21st birthday on the same date and asked if the album would be released on that day, to which the star replied cryptically, “How convenient.”

While she didn't reveal too much about the contents, the 25-year-old did share that it's dedicated to single ladies everywhere.

“Dropping the album before Valentine’s Day, you gone get everybody PREGNANT,” another fan wrote, to which Ariana replied, “Oh quite the opposite.” Another suggested: “SKSKSK UR GONNA MAKE EVERYONE SINGLE,” to which the songstress answered, “happy valentine’s day.”

The Bang Bang hitmaker, who recently split from her fiance, comic Pete Davidson, has released two singles from the forthcoming album, the hit Thank U, Next, and 7 Rings.

However, the God Is A Woman hitmaker has forced to apologise for causing offence after appearing to brush off the controversy surrounding her latest single.

Ariana was accused of stealing from rapper Princess Nokia's 1992 mixtape track Mine, prompting the popstar to respond on Instagram Stories, re-posting a message from one of her fans referencing the similarities in the lyrics in both tunes.

"'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it...' White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism," the message read.

Ariana quickly deleted the post and insisted she was not trying to make light of the controversy.

"Hi hi," she wrote. "I think (my fan's) intention was to be like... yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype (sic) that is paired with the word 'weave'... however I'm so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way."

She did not comment on the plagiarism accusations.