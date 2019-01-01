Lady Gaga lands two Oscar nominations for A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga will compete in both the Best Actress and Best Original Song categories at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The Born This Way singer has been nominated in two categories for her role as Ally in Bradley Cooper directed movie A Star Is Born.

Shallow, a duet with Cooper, is up for best song against Kendrick Lamar and SZA's contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack, All the Stars, Diane Warren's I'll Fight for RBG; The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns and David Rawlings and Gillian Welch's When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, and Melissa McCarthy are also competing for the Best Actress statue.

It is Gaga's second time competing in the Original Song category following her 2016 nomination for Til It Happens To You, which she co-wrote with Warren for 2015 documentary film The Hunting Ground.

The double nomination makes her the second person to compete in both the Best Song and an acting category in the same year, after Mary J. Blige.

Blige was nominated for two Oscars in 2018 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mudbound, as well as her song for the film, Mighty River.

The 32-year-old has not yet responded to the nomination news, however Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song with Gaga, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, reacted happily to the nomination on Twitter.

"Heyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!! @ladygaga @Wyattish @killRossomando !!!! Xxxxxxx," he tweeted.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has received critical acclaim for her work in A Star Is Born, winning awards for the song at both the 2019 Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, where she also shared the Best Actress honour with Glenn Close for her performance in the remake of the 1937 movie of the same name.

The movie garnered eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, though Cooper missed out on a director's nod.