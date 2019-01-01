Celine Dion to headline British Summer Time festival

Celine Dion will play her only European date of 2019 at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in July 2019.

The Canadian singer, best known for her hit My Heart Will Go On, the theme song from movie Titanic, will join this year's stellar lineup which includes Florence + The Machine, Robbie Williams, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young at the event held at London's Hyde Park.

Celine's performance will take place on 5 July, with support acts still to be announced.

"It's my first time doing a show in beautiful Hyde Park. I'm so excited," the Grammy-award winning artist said in statement. "I love London, and it's a great honour for me to be part of the Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park concerts. I can't wait... summertime in London, here we come!"

In a video to fans, Celine added she's looking forward to sampling some "bangers and mash" - a famous English dish of sausages and mashed potato - and "sticky toffee pudding" when she comes to London.

Celine, whose hits include The Power Of Love and Because You Loved Me, will arrive in London a month after she finishes her second Las Vegas residency, A New Day, at the iconic Caesars Palace hotel - which set a new record as the highest-grossing concert residency ever, with ticket sales of $387 million (£300 million).

"Celine's record-breaking career has seen her perform her many iconic songs on the globe's most iconic stages, yet never before in Hyde Park," said James King, senior vice president of AEG Presents. "It is therefore with the utmost excitement that we are bringing Celine Dion to Hyde Park for her only European show of 2019."

Celine follows in the footsteps of musical legends, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, and The Rolling Stones, who have all graced the Great Oak stage.

Tickets go on special fan pre-sale on 23 January at 9am and on general sale on 29 January.