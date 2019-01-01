Michael Jackson's nephew appeals for funds to make documentary about singer

Michael Jackson's nephew Taj has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a documentary series which will "explode the myths" about the late singer "once and for all".

Taj, the son of Michael's brother Tito, previously spoke out in support of his late relative after it was announced that Dan Reed's documentary Leaving Neverland, which tells the story of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed they were sexually abused by the Man in the Mirror star at the age of seven and 10, is to be screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

Now Taj has taken steps to raise money to fund a series documenting the truth about the singer - and has already raised $13,745 (£10,360) of his $777,000 (£601,407) goal.

"For the last 15 years of his life (Michael) was subjected to false, malicious allegations of child abuse. He successfully defended himself against those allegations and died an innocent and exonerated man, but they took their toll nonetheless," former 3T member Taj explained in the fundraising page description. Jackson was previously acquitted of child molestation following a trial in 2005.

"Michael Jackson died an innocent, vindicated man. The world needs to understand this most important and basic fact. The world also needs to understand the damage that is done to legitimate victims of abuse when self-confessed liars are not only allowed to profit from false allegations, but are given a platform to pontificate their fraudulent claims.

"In an effort to settle this injustice - and to create a historic tome that will be a resource for anyone interested and willing to learn THE TRUTH about Michael Jackson’s indisputable innocence– I’m creating a documentary series that explodes the myths once and for all."

Insisting the episodes wouldn't "sugarcoat" Michael's "difficult life", Taj added: "He experienced a lot of physical and emotional pain and that had sad repercussions. To deny that would be just as dishonest as the media's sensationalist version of events."

"MJFam, this is what we have been waiting for and the time is now. Join me on this crusade to bring justice, once and for all, to the legacy of Michael Jackson," he concluded.

Reed's two-part documentary will premiere on 25 January in Sundance's Special Events Category.