Iggy Azalea laments 'expensive' new video plans

Rapper Iggy Azalea has jokingly appealed to Starbucks bosses for a side job to help her pay for her new music video.

The Fancy hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (21Jan19) to lament the cost of her plans for her Sally Walker promo, as she tried to find ways to lower expenses.

"Why are all my ideas so expensive. Who's hiring ?" she quipped. "Starbucks do you have any job openings? I need to pay for the sally walker video. Thanks!"

Iggy followed up the tweet by appealing for fans to join her in the video as extras, just as she's done in the past for previous promos.

"I actually am mostly joking - But seriously... I may need to ask some of you guys to lend me your time & faces to come and be in the music video (like we did for fancy, black widow & team)," she added. "I'll let you know if we have a casting! We are filming in Atlanta."

Iggy first teased the single Sally Walker in an Instagram post in December (18), days after announcing she had signed a lucrative new contract with Empire, following her exit from Island Records.

The track is expected to feature on her new album, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.

She had hoped to drop her sophomore project with Island Records following delay after delay at her initial label, Def Jam Recordings, and in August (18), she delivered her Survive the Summer EP, which featured new tracks with fellow rappers Wiz Khalifa and Tyga.

However, her comeback plans were scuppered again in October (18), when her Bad Girls Tour of North America was unexpectedly axed, leading Iggy to eventually part ways with Island bosses.