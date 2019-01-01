Michael Buble sheds tears about new tour

Michael Buble is emotional about his return to the stage for a string of shows after taking time off to nurse his son back to health.

The Haven't Met You Yet hitmaker left the stage and studio in 2016 when his eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer and after returning to the spotlight last year (18), he is now preparing to hit the road for his An Evening with Michael Buble world concert tour.

And the father-of-three admits he has been fraught with emotion while preparing for the concert series.

“Right now, the goal is to make music and to laugh and to cry and dance and get to be really connected to all these beautiful souls all over the world,” he tells People. “I’m emotional about it, obviously. It’s been a long journey. I know there’s gonna be a lot of moments where sometimes the songs and things within the songs might mean a lot more than they ever have.”

Michael, 43, has been open about the struggles he and wife Luisana Lopilato endured while little Noah, who is now five, fought for his life, and the star is grateful for the way his loving fans helped him and his family through the rough times.

“I really feel that my family and I have been shown so much grace," he shares. "The people that prayed for us and loved us and supported us, it means a lot for me to come out on tour and go to their backyards and show them with my actions in person just how much I appreciate them."

Michael, who also shares son Elias, three, and daughter Vida, five months, with his actress wife, has assured fans his performances will be more emotional than ever - and he is positive he might tear up onstage as he sings.

“There will be moments where it’s maybe a little harder for me to control, but I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he smiles. “I just feel different as a human being and I feel different in my experience in just living my life. It’s given us faith in humanity.”

The An Evening with Michael Buble concert series kicks off in Tampa, Florida on 13 February (19).