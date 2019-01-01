Release of ABBA's new music delayed

Fans of ABBA will have to wait a little longer to hear the new music from the reunited Swedish pop group after the release was postponed to later this year (19).

The artists announced last year they had regrouped to record two new songs for the Virtual ABBA tour, which will feature holographic avatars of the band.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence," a statement posted on the band's Instagram page read at the time. "We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

The project was slated to launch last year, but it was delayed and a representative for the group has now revealed the songs I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down may not make their debut until the autumn.

"No release before the summer," the representative tells Variety. "Hopefully this fall."

A reason for the delay has not been given, but group member Benny Andersson recently suggested it was due to legal issues.

"When that press release (about the TV show and recordings) came out, everything was up and running smoothly, then it didn't run as smoothly," he said. "We are still trying to establish the agreement that needs to be done to be able to continue. We are good. It's the other side, everything that has to be done, everything that has to be drawn. It's delayed. It's not our doing."