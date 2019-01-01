Teyana Taylor blasts reports about alleged threesome lover's pregnancy

Singer Teyana Taylor has shut down rumours suggesting her husband, basketball star Iman Shumpert, has fathered a child with a woman the couple allegedly enjoyed a threesome with.

The Gonna Love Me star, who famously showed off her sexy post-baby figure and her steamy dance moves in Kanye West's Fade video, hit headlines on Monday (21Jan19), when gossip bloggers claimed that adult actress Alby Rydes had recently given birth to Iman's love child, a daughter named Azariah.

It was alleged that Rydes and Shumpert had conceived the baby after she was invited to join the sportsman and Teyana in the bedroom to help them keep their relationship spicy, speculation which was further fuelled after the R&B star deleted her Instagram page without giving fans any warning, leading some to wonder if the two incidents were related.

However, Teyana has been quick to silence the rumours, after one Twitter follower asked her directly if the reports were accurate.

"@TEYANATAYLOR is it true the girl you brought home to have a threesome with you and your husband is pregnant, and it's for that reason that you have deleted you IG (sic)?" asked the fan.

The outspoken star wasted no time in setting the record straight, insisting she has never even met Rydes and blaming her Instagram absence on a dispute with her record label bosses.

"1. I've never seen/touched that girl in my life," she declared. "2. My (Instagram) page is gone because I'm upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn 'WTP' video on time, per usual. 3. It's really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth."

She then made it clear her husband wouldn't dare impregnate another woman, adding, "4. Iman is not dumb he know I'd kill him End of story (sic)."

And she went one step further after another follower claimed Teyana looked like the kind of woman "that'd cut yo d**k off while you sleep if you cheat on her (sic)," to which the musician replied, "I'd cut it while he's awake. Lmfao (laughing my f**king a** off)".

Meanwhile, the porn star at the centre of the gossip has also spoken out, posting a statement on her Instagram Story timeline denying any links to Sacramento Kings player Iman.

"Whoever is spreading these rumors just know ITS FAKE NEWS AND IT AINT HIS BABY...," Rydes wrote in a lengthy post. "I had my baby with the man i was dating and that man aint Iman. So please stop making fake stories just to get some likes and for everyone else believing these blogs is a no better person (sic)."

Iman himself has yet to address the claims. He has been married to Teyana, the mother of his three-year-old daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., aka Junie, since 2016.