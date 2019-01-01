Ariana Grande apologises over 7 Rings controversy

Ariana Grande is apologising for causing any offence after appearing to brush off the controversy surrounding her new song 7 Rings.

The God Is A Woman hitmaker has been accused of stealing from Puerto Rican rapper Princess Nokia's 1992 mixtape track Mine for her new song 7 Rings, prompting the pop star to respond on Instagram Stories, re-posting a message from one of her fans referencing the similarity to the lyrics in both tunes.

"'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it...' White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism," the message read.

Ariana quickly deleted the post, but after bloggers at The Shade Room posted a screenshot of it, she insisted she was not trying to make light of the controversy and tried to offer up an explanation for what the original message meant.

"Hi hi," she wrote. "I think (my fan's) intention was to be like... yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype (sic) that is paired with the word 'weave'... however I'm so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way.

"Thanks for opening the conversation and like... to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody."

She did not comment on the plagiarism accusations.

Meanwhile, Grande is also facing backlash from rappers 2 Chainz and Soulja Boy, who are also accusing her of copying their previous work. According to the New York Post's Page Six, Soulja Boy insists she used elements of his Pretty Boy Swag song in her new track and 2 Chainz believes the video to her song is similar to his Door Swangin promo.