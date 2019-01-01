NEWS Ariana Grande storming to her fourth UK Number 1 with 7 Rings Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is eyeing up a fourth UK Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The Floridian’s new single 7 Rings has charged to the top spot in today’s Official Chart Update, achieving 5.8 million streams across the weekend since its release last Friday.



Should Grande hold at the helm, 7 Rings will join Problem ft. Iggy Azalea, Bang Bang with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, and thank u, next as her UK chart toppers. With a midweek lead of over 24,000 combined chart sales, 7 Rings is all but certain to net Grande an 11th Top 10 record.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Sam Smith & Normani are busting a move towards a new peak of Number 3 with Dancing With A Stranger, and Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man are climbing to a new high at Number 4 with Giant.



A new remix of Gun Lean from Russ featuring Taze, LD, Digga D, Ms Banks & Lethal Bizzle sees the track rocket from Number 34 to Number 10 in today’s sales flash, while NSG’s Options is set to rise for a third week, up three to Number 11.



Mabel is dialling up a debut at Number 12 with Don’t Call Me Up, plus there’s good news for Lewis Capaldi as Someone You Loved is making gains at Number 14, so far up 15 places from last week.



Finally, two more tracks are set to become new entries on Friday’s Official Chart. AJ Tracey looks to take out a third Top 40 appearance with Psych Out at 28, and James Blake could clinch his second UK Top 40 hit at 39 with Mile High ft. Metro Boomin and Travis Scott, taken from his new album Assume Form.