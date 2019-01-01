Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti dismiss break-up rumours with rare public kiss

Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have silenced rumours of a split by putting on a rare public display of affection while in Paris, France.

The two hip-hop stars have been romantically linked since September (18), but they have kept the relationship relatively low-key, leading to recent gossip suggesting the pair had called it quits.

Carti dismissed the unfounded claims during a concert earlier this month (Jan19), telling fans, "Me and my girl never broke up. That s**t fake. And I ain't gon' lie, I'm happy as hell (sic)".

Now the couple has firmly put the speculation to rest by stepping out together for a Paris Fashion Week event on Sunday night (20Jan19), when Carti was caught on camera wrapping his arms around Iggy and snuggling her neck for a kiss.

The Australian rapper showed off her curves in a form-fitting camouflage print bodysuit and thigh-high boots, as her 22-year-old boyfriend opted for a white shirt, black jacket, and monochrome pants for the outing.

The Paris trip occurred two days after Carti was fined for assaulting a bus driver in Scotland last year (18).

The Poke It Out hitmaker, real name Jordan Carter, was accused of lashing out at the driver of his tour bus after it suffered heating problems and then broke down following a show in Glasgow on 25 February, 2018.

A replacement vehicle was sent for the hip-hop star, who had been en route to London, and as he transferred to the new bus, he allegedly hurled a bottle at the original coach's window, shattering the glass, and then reportedly punched the driver.

Carti denied the charge of assault, but confessed to causing damage to the luxury bus.

The case went to trial at Dumfries Justice of the Peace Court, where Carti was found guilty of both counts and fined a total of $1,030 (£800).