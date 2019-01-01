Sinead O'Connor celebrates as missing teenage son is found 'safe and well'

Sinead O'Connor's 14-year-old son Shane has been found "safe and well" after going missing on Friday (18Jan19).

The Nothing Compares 2 U star shared the happy news on her Twitter page on Monday, and wrote: "Shane has been located safe and well. alhamdulillah (praise be to God)."

The update comes after police officers in Ireland, known as the Gardai, shared a message on social media asking for help in locating the teenager.

"Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Shane O'Connor, who is missing from his home in Ballinteer, Dublin," the post stated. "Shane was last seen on Friday, January 18, at approximately 5.15pm in Woodpark, Ballinteer. Shane is described as being 5'11' of slim build with dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners. Shane is known to frequent the Wicklow area."

Sinead, who also goes by the name Shuhada' Sadaqat, had shared a series of messages on her Twitter page after failing to locate Shane.

"My sweet 14 yr old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days," the 52-year-old wrote. "If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him."

Adding that she understood Shane had been off to stay with a friend called Orlando, Sinead posted a picture of her son and explained: "This is my 14 yr old son. Missing since Friday. Last seen in Wicklow town at 7.42 pm tonight. Allegedly headed for the home of someone called Orlando. If you see him or he is at your home please contact Dundrum or Wicklow Gardai."

She also aimed a tweet directly at Orlando's parents, writing: "Msg (message) for Orlando's parents in Wicklow town. Is my baby with you? If so pls (please) contact Dundrum Gardai. We are frantic now as he's been awol since Friday (sic). Apparently he told someone he was going your house. I don't know you so I'm sorry had to tweet instead of call."

Sinead shares Shane with her former partner, Irish folk musician Donal Lunny. She is also mother to three other children from previous relationships.