Jesy Nelson confirms Chris Hughes romance with a kiss

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been pictured kissing reality star Chris Hughes, seemingly confirming their romance.

The British singer was first linked to the former Love Island contestant last week (ends20Jan19) when they were spotted making cocktails at the Harry Potter-themed bar The Cauldron in London on Wednesday. Over the weekend, photos emerged showing that they went to a fast food outlet after the bar, and openly locked lips in front of customers.

The series of snaps showed the couple kissing, poking their tongues out and touching the other's, and laughing and joking around inside the kebab shop. They were then seen holding hands as they walked outside, with Jesy wearing an oversized denim jacket, matching jeans and white heeled boots.

"They couldn't keep their (probably greasy) mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to kiss, and were really affectionate," an onlooker told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark."

After Jesy, 27, and Chris, 25, documented their cocktail-making experience on their Instagram Stories last week, a separate source told the newspaper, "There's definitely an attraction between them and they're getting on really well. Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris - they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night - and couldn't resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories. They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious."

The Little Mix star is newly single following a split from singer Harry James in November (18) after 16 months together. She has previously dated reality star Chris Clark and been engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche.

Chris hasn't had a serious relationship since he split from his Love Island girlfriend Olivia Attwood in early 2018.