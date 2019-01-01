Ja Rule defends his Fyre Festival role amid backlash from documentaries

Rapper Ja Rule has slammed filmmakers for painting him as the bad guy in a new pair of documentaries about his disastrous Fyre Festival.

Fyre Fraud and Fyre, two new films recently released from streaming services Hulu and Netflix, respectively, have rubbed The Always On Time hitmaker the wrong way, with the star insisting he had no criminal intentions as he launched the project with Billy McFarland.

"I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday (20Jan19) in a series of messages.

"Y'all want it to be me sooo bad it's crazy... kinda sad!!! the crazy s**t is I'm watching the docs in awe myself (sic)...," he added.

Fyre Festival has been dubbed the scam of the century for charging attendees between $5,000 (£3,900) and $250,000 (£194,400) per ticket, boasting shows from major acts like Major Lazer, Tyga, Pusha T, and Desiigner, only to deliver cheese sandwiches and wet tents when it was cancelled almost immediately after it opened in April, 2017.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in October (18) over the event and is currently serving time in the big house, but Ja Rule went on to insist he is nothing like his business partner and is being bullied.

"the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao (laughing my a** off) ok...," he tweeted. "I have receipts!!!"

He later replied to a fan's tweet by stating, "And you still don’t know s**t...", when the tweeter said the documentaries contained "a lot of the answers" about what went so wrong with Fyre Festival.

McFarland and Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, have also been hit with a string of civil lawsuits. The 42-year-old rapper is fighting to be dismissed as a defendant on those cases.