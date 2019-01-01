Lady Gaga slams U.S. Vice President over wife's job at Christian school

Lady Gaga is hitting out at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence over his wife's decision to take a job at a religious school that "discriminates" against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) community.

Karen Pence has landed a part-time position at Immanuel Christian School in Virginia, where students and staff have to pledge that they believe marriage is between a man and woman and "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female (are) moral misconduct".

Vice President Pence has defended his wife against the controversy and has used their faith as a defence, but Gaga insists they are wrong.

"What I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everyone is welcome," she said during her latest residency concert in Las Vegas on Saturday (19Jan19). "So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look at yourself in the mirror."

She later added, "And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ you are wrong. You say we should not discriminate - you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian."

Gaga also joined her fellow celebrities in calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to end the government shutdown, which began last month (Dec18), when U.S. leaders failed to reach an agreement over the funding for a security wall he hopes to erect at the U.S./Mexico border to help curb illegal immigration.

Almost 800,000 federal employees are not able to work or receive pay because of the shutdown and Gaga is insisting it needs to end.

"She started off saying Trump better reopen the government for the employees who can't pay their bills and then brought up Mrs Pence working with an anti LGBT school," concertgoer Bobby Caruso wrote on Twitter.