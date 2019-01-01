Justin Timberlake surprises sick kids during hospital visit

Justin Timberlake took time out of his busy tour schedule to pay a surprise visit to sick children in a Texas hospital.

The Suit and Tie hitmaker showed up unannounced at the Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio on Friday (18Jan19) after he reportedly saw a video of fans dancing to his song Can't Stop the Feeling during their hospital stays. The video was a part of a campaign to get the singer to visit them before his Man of the Woods tour stop at the AT&T Center on Saturday.

"(He) took time with each individual child in his or her own room," Annabella Lugosi, a mom whose son is battling cancer, told U.S. morning show Today. "He was so humble, and you could really tell that this wasn't for publicity or anything like that. He genuinely wanted to be a bright spot in these kids' lives for a day."

"We had no idea this campaign (to meet Justin) was going on, and I had no idea he was coming until right before he came in," she continued. "My initial reaction when he walked in was, 'Oh, my God, I'm not wearing any makeup, and I haven't slept in three days'. It was a very happy moment in a very stressful day."

Timberlake resumed his tour in Washington, D.C. earlier this month after postponing a string of dates due to "severely bruised" vocal cords at the end of October (18). He was subsequently forced to rescheduled the remainder of his 2018 dates as he continued to recover.