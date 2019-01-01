Jessica Simpson appears to reveal daughter's name at baby shower

Jessica Simpson appeared to reveal the name of her unborn baby daughter at a baby shower over the weekend (19-20Jan19).

The singer and fashion designer is currently pregnant with her third child, and celebrated the tot's impending arrival alongside family and friends at a shower in Los Angeles.

However, after sharing snaps from the cute party, followers were quick to spot a neon sign at the event that read: "Birdie's Nest".

Jessica captioned the snaps with the phrase as well, alongside two green heart emojis.

In the sweet pictures, Jessica, 38, posed alongside her six-year-old daughter Maxwell, her mother Tina and sister Ashlee Simpson.

"Do we think the babies (sic) name will be Birdie?!" one user commented, while another shared that they "loved" the name for a baby girl. Jessica wouldn't be the only celebrity to choose the name Birdie for her daughter - Busy Philipps also has a daughter called Birdie.

The I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker revealed in September (18) that she was expecting a daughter with husband Eric Johnson.

She previously discussed how her daughter Maxwell and five-year-old son Ace reacted to news that they were getting a baby sister.

"They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."

She confessed that Maxwell is "so happy" the baby is a girl, and they've been asking their mother some interesting questions.

"They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'" she laughed. "I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out all the information, Jessica'."