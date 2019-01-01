Cardi B's daughter Kulture loves catchy children's song Baby Shark

Cardi B's baby daughter Kulture has a very eclectic taste in music.

In a post on Twitter on Friday (18Jan19), the I Like It rapper said one of the tot's favourite tracks is Taki Taki by DJ Snake, featuring her mother, Selena Gomez and Ozuna.

Kulture also loves her dad Offset‘s hit, Ric Flair Drip, from the Migos rapper’s joint album with Metro Boomin, as well as Mi Gente by J Balvin.

Despite having parents who are hip-hop stars, she confessed her baby is also a huge fan of popular children's song Baby Shark.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Offset welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus in July last year (18).

And the rapper, who was recently confirmed as being one of the stars of the upcoming Pepsi commercial to be aired during the Super Bowl next month (Feb19), told her followers on Twitter that her baby is nearly talking.

"KK (Kulture Kiari) was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said 'Da' ..... If she says dada before mama imma (sic) feel very betrayed," she posted, and said her younger sister Hennessy Carolina also caught the sweet moment on video.

In December (18), Cardi announced she had split from husband Offset after a year of marriage, and the pair were taking some time apart.

Since she revealed the news in a video on Instagram, the estranged couple has been seen enjoying time together in Puerto Rico, sparking rumours that they had reconciled.

However, the Money hitmaker confessed she was simply connecting with Offset for sex.

“I just had to get f***ed, that’s all,” she candidly told fans in an Instagram Live clip. “B**ch feels baptized (sic)."