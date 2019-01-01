Future claims ex Ciara is controlling husband Russell Wilson

Future has accused ex-fiancee Ciara of controlling her husband, Russell Wilson.

The 35-year-old rapper made his claims during a candid interview on Beats 1 radio, telling host Big Bank Black that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback needed to stop being "weak".

When asked how he felt about NFL star Wilson, Future fired: "He do exactly what she (Ciara) tell him to do. I feel like... I don't have feelings."

The rapper, who shares four-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn with the Level Up hitmaker, went on to slam his ex for ranting about him on social media - and called out Wilson for allegedly allowing her to do it.

"He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the Internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future said.

"If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. Don't give that s**t no energy," the Jumpman hip-hop star added.

Ciara and Future began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son in May 2014, when the rapper was accused of cheating on the Body Party singer.

The former couple then publicly slammed each other on social media, with Future even calling his ex a "b***h" on Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son.

The two finally settled their bitter child custody case in January 2017.

Ciara married Wilson in July 2016 and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in April 2017.