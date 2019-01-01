Emily Blunt admits Rihanna is her ultimate girl crush

Emily Blunt has fessed up to having a girl crush on Rihanna.

The Girl on the Train star made the admission in conversation with fellow British actress Claire Foy, who were interviewed together as part of a special feature for W magazine. And while Claire shared that she was “quite in love” with Annette Bening, Emily didn’t hesitate in naming the Barbadian singer as her ultimate girl crush.

“I mean, come on. Smoking,” she gushed. “That song she did, ‘Stay?’ Isn't it gorgeous? It actually makes me cry that song, it's so beautiful.”

The 35-year-old then proceeded to impress Claire with her vocal talents by singing a line of the 2013 track.

In addition to her singing, Emily also revealed that she has another secret musical talent – playing the cello.

“Honestly I think I'm quite rubbish now,” she lamented. “So I think I haven't played for a years and I think it's because I'm scared that I'm not gonna be as good as I used to be.”

Emily told Claire that she plans to learn how to play the ukulele this year (19) so she can entertain everyone on set with her performances. However, the A Quiet Place actress also reflected on an important skill she picked up in 2018; namely dancing, which she did a great deal of as part of her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

“That was the thing that I was most nervous about. On day one of rehearsals when you're handed a hat and a cane by Rob Marshall, the most amazing choreographer director ever, I was like, ‘Oh my, god’,” she squealed. “And maybe the initial idea of taking on someone that iconic, but then once I kind of got over my fears it was just, deliciously fun. I loved it.”