R. Kelly's former manager surrenders to police

R. Kelly's former manager has surrendered to authorities over claims he intimidated and threatened the family of one of the singer's alleged sex abuse victims.

Police officers in Georgia issued a warrant to arrest Henry James Mason last year (18) for "terroristic threats and acts" after investigating claims made by Timothy Savage, the father of a girl alleged to be part of Kelly's "sex cult".

Savage claimed Mason had threatened to harm him and his family.

Earlier this week (ends18Jan19), it was reported Mason was going to turn himself in, and according to The Blast, he is now in the custody of Henry County Sheriff officers. Savage's family members have not objected to Mason being given bail, as long as a restraining order is put in place to keep him away from them.

"Let this be a message to R. Kelly's staff that we won't be bullied or threatened," Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the Savage family, says. "We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family."

Mason stands accused of threatening the family after Joycelyn Savage's parents, who recently appeared in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, went public with claims that their daughter was being held by the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker against her will - claims she has denied. The music executive reportedly told Savage on the phone,"I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f**king kill you."

Authorities in Georgia have launched an investigation into the claims made in the programme, which details the years of abuse allegations levelled at Kelly, but the singer has denied all charges of sexual misconduct.